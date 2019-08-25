|
Bertie L. Johnson, age 90, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Topeka Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Bertie was born the daughter of Edward and Jessie M. (England) Schuster on October 21, 1928 in Richland, KS.
She was a 1948 graduate from Seaman High School. She married Donald L. Johnson on December 21, 1947 in Topeka. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage before Donald's passing in 2004.
Bertie enjoyed camping, boating, skiing, fishing and being in outdoors. Most would say, she was a modern woman who loved her Cottage Industry of making draperies. She retired as an accounting clerk for KS Power & Light in April of 1992.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra L. Hampton; son, Donald L. Johnson II and his wife Sally; two sisters, Leah Robinson and Phyllis Jones; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; two brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-8:00 P.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:00 A.M. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery-Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bertie's loving memory to the Topeka Rescue Mission. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019