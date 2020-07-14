Bertie Land entered eternal rest on July 10, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. She was 92 years old. Bertie was born February 11, 1928 in Eskridge, Kansas to Walter and Cecil Ewing and was the oldest of five children. She is preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings. She was a lifelong resident of Kansas and up until recently, resided the majority of her life in Osage County.



Bertie married the love of her life, Wayne W. Land, Sr. on May 29, 1948 and they spent 55 years together before his passing in 2003. Two sons, John Robert, and Dennis Dale; two grandsons, Billy and Ian and one great-grandson, Quinton preceded her in death.



Survivors include three children, son Wayne "Bill" Jr., and his wife Gail, daughter Patricia "Patsy" and her husband Jim, and son Timothy "Tim" and his wife Connie as well as grandson Rob and his wife Ruthie; granddaughters Stephanie; Kristi and her husband Jason; and five great-grandchildren Leah, Ethan, Kayla, Lane and Jimmy and many nieces and nephews.



Before the digital age, Bertie loved to take photos of family gatherings and various activities. She always had a Kodak disposable point and shoot camera with her to capture the moment. Often times, her finger got in the way, but the family learned to overlook the blob or blur on either side of the photo. These photos have now become cherished keepsakes.



Bertie loved to always be on the go. If an adventure or outing was mentioned, she was the first one out the door. Bingo was her favorite pastime and she knew locations and schedules of very Bingo hall in Osage and Shawnee counties.



Bertie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Tanglewood Nursing & Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care Bertie received.



Out of concern for everyone's health and safety during this pandemic, the family has chosen to postpone a memorial service to celebrate Bertie's life until a more appropriate time in the future. Details will be provided at that time.



