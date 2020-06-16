Bessie McFarlane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie McFarlane Burlingame--Bessie McFarlane, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City.

Funeral services for Bessie will be at 11:30am on Thursday, June 18 at the Federated Church in Burlingame. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Burlingame Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeff McFarlane Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Burlingame Federated Church and or Church Food Pantry, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved