Bessie McFarlane Burlingame--Bessie McFarlane, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City.
Funeral services for Bessie will be at 11:30am on Thursday, June 18 at the Federated Church in Burlingame. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Burlingame Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeff McFarlane Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Burlingame Federated Church and or Church Food Pantry, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.