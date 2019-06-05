|
Bettie Gean Livingston Bettie Gean (Glass) Livingston, 73, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
She was born June 30, 1945, in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of Willie Lee and Annie J. (Finley) Glass, Sr. She attended Meridian High School, Meridian, Mississippi.
Bettie was employed by Ramada Inn South in Topeka for 10 years until retiring.
Bettie married Johnnie D. Livingston, Sr. in 1970. He preceded her in death in July of 2004. She was also preceded in death by her father; three sisters, Carrie Livingston, JoAnn Glass and Thelma (Glass) Edwards and a sister-in-law, Nadine Glass.
Survivors include four children, Hollis (Sandra) Glass, Meridian, MS, Patricia A. Glass, Toledo, OH, Lynnise "Michele" Livingston, Topeka and Johnnie Lee Livingston, Jr., Topeka; 11 grandchildren, Shabriona Tisdale, Christopher Tisdale, Damon Glass, Shatoyia Glass, Quontez Livingston, Erion Kirtdoll, Erika Kirtdoll, Jontre Livingston, John'Ae Livingston, Mychiah Claiborne and Makyia Claiborne; several great-grandchildren; her mother, Annie J. Glass, Meridian, MS; four sisters, Marjorie Glass, Toledo, OH, Donna Glass, Cleo Davis Brewster, Evelyn Glass, all of Meridian, MS; three brothers, Terry Glass, Topeka, David Glass, Toledo, OH and Willie Glass, Jr., Meridian, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bettie enjoyed spending time with family and the outdoors.
A funeral ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019