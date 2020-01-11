Home

Betty A. Geiken

Betty A. Geiken Obituary
Betty A. Geiken Betty A. Geiken, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at a Topeka care facility. She was born March 21, 1933 in Rush County, Kansas, the daughter of Jerry and Besse (Kubal) Horacek.

Betty was a hairdresser. She was also employed as a Security Officer for the State of Kansas before retiring.

Betty married Dale Misegadis in 1949. They later divorced. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Ortiz and one son, Richard Misegadis.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Kassin of Topeka, Patricia Dean of Harrah, Oklahoma, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nekoma Union Township Cemetery, Nekoma, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604 or any safe shelter.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
