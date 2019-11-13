|
|
Betty A. Jackson Betty A. Jackson, 75, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at a Topeka care facility.
Cremation has taken place and as per Betty's wishes, no memorial services are planned. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kansas Neurological Institute, 3107 SW 21st St, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
To view Betty's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019