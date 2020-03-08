|
Dr. Betty Ann (Joy) Cole Dr. Betty Ann (Joy) Cole, 84, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in Topeka. She was born January 1, 1936 in Falls City, Nebraska to Walter Albert and Josephine Mae (Steinhauer) Joy.
After graduating from Falls City High School, Betty went on to the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she earned her BA in Chemistry and Bacteriology in 1958. She also married Benjamin Franklin Leonard in 1958. They had three children, Jeff, Brian, and Anne. Betty worked at Stanford University in California while Ben pursued his MS in Geology there. They returned to Nebraska shortly before Ben died in 1964.
In addition to teaching at University of Nebraska Lincoln, Betty earned her MS (1967) and PhD (1973) in Microbiology from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. In 1968, Betty married Homer Nathaniel "Nick" Cole and they welcomed their son Mark to the family.
Betty was also a professor of Microbiology at Illinois State University from 1974 to 1979 and then a professor of Microbiology at Washburn University in Topeka from 1979 until her retirement in 2006. During her time at Washburn, she chaired the Biology department and served as Interim Director of Mabee Library.
Betty and Nick enjoyed traveling with her brother Phil and his wife Christa Joy. She also loved being "Grandma" to her seven grandchildren and encouraged them to explore their interests.
She was a loving mother to Jeff (Marlene) Leonard of Glenwood Springs, CO, Brian (Betsy) Leonard of Vancouver, WA, Anne (Ken) Weigel of Berryton, KS and Mark (Wendy) Cole of Burlingame, KS. Her grandchildren are Benjamin (Becky) Leonard, Kelsey (Owen) Dennis, Megan (Mike) Irvine, Charles Leonard, Celeste Leonard, Brianna Cole, and Eric Cole. She was delighted by her two great granddaughters, Isabel and Hannah Leonard. Betty's brothers, Philip (Christa) Joy of Lincoln, NE and Hugh (Cathy) Joy of Oklahoma City, OK survive. She was predeceased by her husband Nick and brother David Joy.
Betty was cremated. A memorial graveside service will be held at Bassett Memorial Park in Bassett, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Biology Department at Washburn University (c/o Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation), 1729 SW MacVicar Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020