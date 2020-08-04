Burlingame--Betty Anna Crook, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born October 11, 1952, the youngest child of Carson Richards and Hazel Richards (Carroll).



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Franklin.



Betty was married to Gary Crook July 13, 1972. He survives at their home. Other survivors include her daughter Sarah McIntyre (Nick), son Caleb Crook (Rhonda), daughter Anna McIntyre (Dan), and eight grandchildren; Emily Shupe (Zach), Hannah McIntyre, Nathaniel McIntyre (Wasu), Ethan McIntyre, Molly McIntyre, Leah McIntyre, Alexandra Crook, Ella McIntyre, and a brother Tim Richards (Judy).



Betty attended Cross Road Community Church in Scranton, Kansas where she played the piano and was active in children's ministries.



She taught in the Burlingame school district, and she retired in 2018 after teaching for thirty years.



While on this earth, Betty exhibited the joy of the Lord; she is now in the presence of the Lord where there is fullness of joy.



A graveside memorial service for Betty will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, August 6 at the Burlingame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hand In Hand Hospice of Emporia, KS or Cross Road Community Church, Scranton, KS, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. The family requests face coverings and social distancing for those who wish to attend the service.



