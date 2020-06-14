Betty Clearwater Betty Yvonne Clearwater, 84, Council Grove, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Betty was born in Hardtner, Kansas on August 19, 1935, to Orville and Dora Molz Adams. Betty graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1953. She married Charles E. Clearwater in Osawatomie, Kansas on August 25, 1953 and they moved to Topeka to raise four children. They were members of the Strato-Jets Square Dance Club, where they had been past president and vice-presidents. Betty had worked as a seamstress as the Singer Sewing Company, respiratory therapist and monitor tech at St. Francis Hospital, a legal secretary and for the Kansas Department of revenue.
Betty is survived by her children, Robert Clearwater, Scott Clearwater (Janet), Paula Holmes (Alvin) and James Clearwater; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Zelores, Stanton, Leah and Benita. She was preceded in death by her husband, and grandson, Nicholas.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16th at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17th, in Comiskey Cemetery, Road 340th & S 100 Rd, Morris County, Kansas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distance is required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Council Grove Senior Center, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.