Betty D. Commons Betty D. Commons passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019