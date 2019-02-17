|
Betty J. Gibson Betty Jane "G.G." Gibson, 93, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
She was born January 6, 1926, in Rossville, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Miller and Edith Isabel (Burns) Martin. She was a graduate of Rossville High School.
Betty was employed by the Topeka State Hospital for 19 years, before retiring and also worked for Midwest Health at Lexington Park. She was a very proud member of Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
Betty was married to William T. Gibson. They later divorced. Survivors include seven children, Judy Kohler of Topeka, Gary Gibson of Livermore, CA, Randy Gibson of Aurora, CO, Debbie Sepulveda of Watsonville, CA, twins, Dennis Gibson and Denise Counts both of Topeka and Charles Gibson of Seattle, WA; 12 grandchildren, James Kohler, Colby Waltenburg, Audrey Gibson, Quincy Tappa, Rachel Dehlinger, Travis Gibson, Michelle Sepulveda, Kimberly Woods, Tracy Mitchell, Brandon Butler, Jesse Gibson, Tyler Gibson; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a ton of nieces, nephews and cousins; and her Yellow Naped Parrot, Karl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Mark Allen Sepulveda; four brothers, Charles, Ralph, Reid and Mook Martin; and five sisters, Olive Baird, Doris McGhee, Gladys Immenschuh, Edna Devader and Catherine Devader.
Betty loved her family. She enjoyed animals, gardening, cooking and loved to watch Steve Harvey.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019