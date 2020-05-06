Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Lying in State
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
3616 SW Sixth Ave.
Topeka, KS
Betty J. Tuffley Spencer

Betty J. Tuffley Spencer Obituary
Betty J. Tuffley Spencer Betty J. Tuffley Spencer, 94, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Betty will Lie In State from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Dove Cremations, Funerals and Receptions - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610.

A Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
