Betty Jane (Freeman) Heim HOLTON- Betty Jane Heim, 94, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Medicalodge Jackson County. She was born November 27, 1925 in Sparks, KS, the daughter of Thomas Freeman and Maggie Mae (Bale) Carter.
Betty attended Horton and Troy High Schools. She had lived in the Holton Community since 1954 and previously in Horton. She and her husband Ed owned and operated Heim Bakery in Holton from 1954 - 1977. She also worked as the Food Service Director for Holton Schools USD 336 from 1965-1990.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Holton Business Women, V.F.W. Post 1367 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary and Holton Community Hospital Auxiliary.
Betty married Edward Carl Heim in February 1947 at Horton, KS. They celebrated over 41 years of marriage. Edward passed away on June 12, 1988. She was also preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Rose Clark (Hugh) and Carla Baum both of Holton, KS; 2 sisters, Barbara Cirkel of Oklahoma City, OK; Sue Carol Willis of Mesa, AZ; 2 grandchildren, Randee Balocca (Mark) and Scott Sigmund; 4 grandchildren, Thomas Noble, Baylie, Tanner and Logan Sigmund; 6 step-grandchildren, Cindy Gentry (Shane) Mickey Parsel (Mike), Brett Balocca, Daniel Clark (Aspa), Todd Clark (Kelly) and Amanda Chang (Terrance); 5 step-great-grandchildren, Sean Parsel (Lauren), Shelby Mangus (Devin), Kristy Martin (Jacob), Ryan Gentry and Coleman Clark; 1 step great-great granddaughter, Laila Balocca.
Private graveside inurnment will be at the Holton Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Holton Food Pantry or Heart of Jackson Humane Society. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020