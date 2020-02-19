|
|
Betty Jane Moore Betty Jane Moore of Topeka passed away on February 10, 2020, two weeks before her 105th. birthday. Born on February 24, 1915 to Lela and Ferd Mueller, Betty was raised in Kansas City, Missouri and attended KC Junior College. She began dancing at the age of five, and in her early twenties went to Chicago to study and perform professionally for two years. While there, she was asked to join the New York City Rockettes but turned it down to continue her solo career. After the death of her beloved mentor, Miss Kelly, Betty returned to Kansas City and became an assistant sportswear buyer for Mendlin's Specialty Shop and Chief Reservations Representative for TWA. There she met her husband to be of fifty-seven years, Claude Moore. They married in Denver after he returned from WWII, had two daughters, four grandchildren, and six greatgrandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The National Mill Dog Rescue, PO Box 88468, Colorado Springs, CO. 80908.
