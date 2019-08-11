|
|
Betty Jane Wilson Betty Jane Wilson, 99, Valley Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Nortonville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Church or to the Valley Falls Historical Society, and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at
www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019