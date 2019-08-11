Home

Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
(785) 945-3223
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Falls United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Falls United Methodist Church
Betty Jane Wilson Obituary
Betty Jane Wilson Betty Jane Wilson, 99, Valley Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Nortonville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Church or to the Valley Falls Historical Society, and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
