Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
801 GARRETTSON
Burlington, KS 66839
(620) 364-5319
Betty Jean (Marsh) Hunter

Betty Jean (Marsh) Hunter Obituary
Mrs Betty Jean (Marsh) Hunter Betty Jean Hunter, 96, Burlingame, passed away at the Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Waverly, Kansas on October 27, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1923, at Waverly, Kansas, the oldest child of George K. Marsh and Etta E. Weiss.

On July 2, 1944, she was united in marriage to John W. Hunter at York, Nebraska. They were the parents of Tonia Jean Hunter on August 14, 1945. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John, daughter Tonia, and brother Francis Marsh. Survivors include her brother Byron Marsh and wife, Yvonne, Longmont, Colo., sister Joyce Corbin, Topeka, sister-in-law Dorothy Marsh, Waverly, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church at 1:30 P. M. Inurnment at Glendale Cemetery, Waverly, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Federated Church of Burlingame or Friends of the Library, c/o Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, Kansas 66839.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
