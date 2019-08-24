|
Betty Good Johnson, 77, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born December 20, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of James and Opal (Loveland) Good. Betty was the youngest of five children.
She attended Quincy Elementary School and Roosevelt Junior High School.
Betty married Chet Hards in 1964 they had two children, Julie and Kevin. They later divorced.
Betty worked for Montgomery Wards as a Fashion Merchandiser and a Department Manager. Later she received her real estate license.
On April 29, 1993 Betty married Dwight Johnson in Topeka, Kansas.
She loved her dogs, Lacey and Queeny. She enjoyed garage sales, antiques and traveling the world with her late husband. Betty was generous and had a big heart.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Hards and his wife Maria; daughter, Julie Murphy and her husband, Brian; brother, Lawrence Good and his wife Margie; grandsons, Josh Hards, Jeffrey Murphy and a great-grandson, Beckett Hards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dwight; sisters, Helen McGinnis, Anna Herbig and a brother, Ted Good.
Family will greet friends Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Betty Betty Jean Jean Johnson Johnson
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019