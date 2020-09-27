1/1
Betty Jean King
Betty Jean King, 85, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a brief illness, she was surrounded by family who loved her dearly. She was a retired travel agent from AAA Travel. In retirement Betty spent several fulfilling years volunteering at the Topeka Civic Theatre. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, MSgt William L. King; and a brother, Larry Hutchins. She is survived by her three children, Tim Hicks (Suzy), Curt Hicks (Stacy), and Leland Hicks (Bonny), 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

A graveside service is planned for 1:30 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy 3028 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
