Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Betty Matheny
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Matheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Matheny


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Matheny Obituary
Betty Jean Matheny Betty Jean Matheny, age 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. Betty was born January 9, 1930, on the family farm in rural Jackson County, near Holton the daughter of Hallie and Dorothy (Cashman) Boettcher. Betty graduated from Seaman High School in 1947. She married Cecil Matheny May 21, 1949, in Topeka. He preceded her in death January 4, 1999. She was an active member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church since 1957, where she was active with various women's groups. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved gardening, cats and baking cookies. Betty was preceded in death by a great grandson, Branden Hall and a sister, Lois Hudson. She is survived by a son, Gary (Judy Bowman) Matheny of Tecumseh, KS; two daughters, Kathleen (Tom) Ellis of Ellston, Iowa and Judy Hall of Topeka; two sisters, Wanda Davidson of Iola, KS and Donna Dittmer of Independence, KS; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services, at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park United Methodist Church or Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -