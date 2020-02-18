|
|
Betty Jean Matheny Betty Jean Matheny, age 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. Betty was born January 9, 1930, on the family farm in rural Jackson County, near Holton the daughter of Hallie and Dorothy (Cashman) Boettcher. Betty graduated from Seaman High School in 1947. She married Cecil Matheny May 21, 1949, in Topeka. He preceded her in death January 4, 1999. She was an active member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church since 1957, where she was active with various women's groups. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved gardening, cats and baking cookies. Betty was preceded in death by a great grandson, Branden Hall and a sister, Lois Hudson. She is survived by a son, Gary (Judy Bowman) Matheny of Tecumseh, KS; two daughters, Kathleen (Tom) Ellis of Ellston, Iowa and Judy Hall of Topeka; two sisters, Wanda Davidson of Iola, KS and Donna Dittmer of Independence, KS; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services, at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park United Methodist Church or Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020