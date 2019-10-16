Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty Jean Perriman

Betty Jean Perriman Obituary
Betty Jean Perriman Betty Jean Perriman, 71, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 801 18th Street, NW Washington, DC 20006-3517.

To view Betty's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
