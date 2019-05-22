|
Betty Jean Townsend Betty Jean Townsend, 92, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019 at The Peggy Kelly House where she had been a resident since October 2018.
She was born on the family farm in Nekoma, KS where she graduated high school. After high school, she and her classmate, Dorothy Quiggle Mathews moved to Topeka where they met their husbands. Their friendship has flourished all of these years.
Betty and Hubert were married April 13, 1947 in Rozel, KS, he preceded her in death on September 13, 2008 after 61 wonderful years of marriage. Betty worked in the Car Department at Santa Fe until they started a family. Her career after that was excelling as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Betty and Hubert traveled the country in their motorhome, wintering in Florida for approximately 15 years. They were longtime members of Oakland Christian Church and Lakeview Church of The Nazarene where they ministered the sick and dying. Her love, prayers, and support for her family will always be cherished.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Steve and Shelly Townsend, Summerville, S.C., Jerry and Connie Townsend, Connie and Mell Frazier, and Tim and Donna Townsend, all of Topeka; 9 grandchildren; 20 great and step great-grandchildren and 5 great-great and step great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law Greta Kelsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Ruehlen Cole and brother, James Kitch.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kelly House and Great Lakes Hospice for their love and care. Special thanks to her granddaughter, Jennifer Herman, RN, for the many years of compassionate devotion, care and medical advocacy for all of her grandparents as they have aged.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Church Of The Nazarene 2835 S.E. Croco Road Topeka, KS 66605, Kelly House 2 1800 SW Fairmont Topeka, KS 66604, or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice 3715 SW 29th St Ste. 100, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019