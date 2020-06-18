Betty Joan Newton-Bradshaw, 75, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at her home.



Celebration of Life will be 1 pm Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie.



Betty was born September 23, 1945 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Sharlene Batemon. She worked as a grounds keeper for the Peruvian Connection, Tonganoxie for many years until retiring. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, McLouth, KS. She was preceded in death by her daughter Roberta S. Mack; her sister Neva Turner; her first husband Charles A. Newton; her second husband, Tim Bradshaw; and her son, David Newton.



Survivors include; one daughter, Bobi (Joe) Subelka, Tonganoxie; two sons, Mark and Lonnie Newton; daughter, Rhea Newton; one sister, Karen Fudge; brother in law, Wayne Turner; 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store