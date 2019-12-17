|
|
Betty June Spiker Betty June Spiker, 90, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
She was born June 28, 1929, in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar and Anna (Smith) Hoppe. Betty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Betty married Gordon Spiker on May 1, 1948 in Holton, Kansas.
Betty was an avid quilter and seamstress and a wonderful cook. Betty always made sure that anyone who came by did not leave hungry. She was a nana and grandma to many.
Survivors include daughters, Janice P. Spiker, Deanna (Ron) Meyer, Carol Sue Spiker, son, Randall Spiker, step-daughters, Lavita Pfeffer, Patricia (David) Freeman, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Mildred (John) Hines and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; a sister, Helen Johnstone, brothers, Ernest and Louis Hoppe.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019