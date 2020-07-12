1/
Betty L. Bigger
1930 - 2020
Betty L. Bigger, 89, of Topeka passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1930 at Big Springs to Carl and Dorothy Lancaster Rake. She graduated from Highland Park High School with the class of 1949. She was married on February 12, 1950 at the United Methodist Church parsonage at Big Springs to Calvin Bigger. Betty was in a very active person. She was an usher at the Municipal Auditorium in the 1950's and 1960's. She was a scorekeeper at several Midwest area racetracks, played bingo at Oddfellows, Moose and American Legion, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Media Grotto Auxiliary, Big Springs United Methodist Church and Post #400 Auxiliary.

Calvin and Betty renewed their wedding vows in 1990 at Bigs Springs United Methodist Church. Calvin passed away on January 23, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Bond and husband Timothy; sons, Robert Bigger and wife, Josie and Dale Bigger and wife Barb; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her five siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16 at Rochester Cemetery. Betty will lie in state from 11-8 pm on Wednesday evening at Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Lying in State
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rochester Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 11, 2020
May our Lord and Savior wrap His loving arms around you as you go through the days ahead. Your mother was a very dear lady and will be sorely missed. Our love and condolences to you and your family.
Tom & Carol Horton
Friend
