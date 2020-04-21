|
|
Betty L. Conaway Betty L. Conaway, 89, of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
Betty Lou was born on July 17, 1930 in Princeton, KS to Albert and Vera Harris. She was a graduate of Silver Lake High School. She married Lee D. Conaway on July 28, 1948 in Topeka, KS. They lived on their farm in northern Shawnee County and raised registered Hereford cattle.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lee, of 71 years and their children, Nancy J. Overmyer (Don Horak), Topeka; LuAnne (Rod) Reser, Silver Lake; daughter-in-law, Maureen Conaway, Topeka; Also surviving, seven loving grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister Kathleen Adams, California; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Preceding her in death, son, Daniel J. Conaway in 2019 and sister, Elaine Sparks.
Betty was a member of Bethel Community Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for generations. She was also a choir member and played piano for church and Sunday School. She completed the Menniger Bible Course for Women, twice. She was deeply devoted to her Christian faith.
Betty was active as Grove 4-H leader and camp counselor for many years. She was a member of Home Extension Unit (FCE), Shawnee County Extension Board, Shawnee County Fair Board, and Silver Lake School Board. She was past president and member of Shawnee County Farm Bureau. She was also very active in the N.E. Kansas Hereford Association and the Kansas Hereford Association.
Betty volunteered for the National and American Red Cross. She volunteered to play piano monthly at area nursing homes and Topeka Rescue Mission for many years.
She loved to quilt and sew, work on the family farm and go on family camping trips. She had an unconditional love for all living animals.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside will be held with a Celebration of Life and church service at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020