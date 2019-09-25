|
|
Betty L. Souders Betty L. Souders, 95, of Topeka, KS died on September 22, 2019 in Wichita, KS.
Betty was born April 6, 1924, on a farm near Girard, KS, the daughter of Ezra and Ella (Russell) Bennett. She was the youngest of six children. In 1945 she moved to Topeka and worked at Southard School, Children's Division of Menninger Foundation, where she met her husband. She married Bob Souders on April 16, 1950 at her parent's home in Girard. Betty loved travelling and playing bridge/cards with friends and family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers, one sister, and son-in-law, J. Charles Julien. Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Rollins (Bob), Lake Ozark, MO and Becky Weaver (Kim), Wichita, grandsons Brent Barron (Gina), Merriam and Roger Julien (Lucy), Rathdrum, ID, granddaughters Stephanie Weaver, Wichita, and Lisa Ross (Billy), Senoia, GA, great-grandsons Daniel and Levi Julien, great-granddaughter Tami Klausmeyer (Wesley), Wichita, sister-in-law Dr. Lynn Wesley, Chapel Hill, NC, nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka and a former DAR member. She retired in 1986 as a secretary for USD 501. She moved to Wichita in June 2017 to be near her daughter.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Services will be Friday, September 27th at 10:00am in the chapel at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Countryside Youth Mission Fund,3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019