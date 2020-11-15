1/1
Betty Lane
1931 - 2020
Betty Louise (Barnett) Lane, 89, Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Midland Hospice House due to complications from COPD.

Betty was born April 26, 1931 in Enid, Oklahoma the daughter of Clyde and Mildred (Wright) Barnett. She graduated from Huntington Park High School, California in 1950.

Betty and Del moved from California to the Soldier area in 1961. She was employed by the Holton Recorder and Anderson Construction company both for several years in Holton, Ks. She owned and operated along with Del, Trailane Kennels at Soldier, KS for 20 years and the Dairy Queen in Bigfork, MT for 12 years. She was a member of the Downtown Topeka Farmer's Market and was General Manager for 19 years.

Betty was an accomplished seamstress and loved to crochet and knit.

Betty married Delbert Lane (her high school sweetheart) on July 15, 1950 in Huntington Park, CA. Her husband of 65 years preceded her in death as well as her parents. Survivors include sons, Jeffrey (Margie) Lane, Mayetta, Larry (Jamie) Lane, Topeka; 3 grandchildren, Heather Grace, Holton, April (Josh) Zeller, Mayetta, and Brantley Grace, Manhattan, and 3 great-grandchildren, Jake, Austin and Addison Zeller.

Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stormont Vail Foundation, 1500 SW 10th St., Topeka, KS 66604 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS. 66606.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
