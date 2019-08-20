|
Betty Lou Ward Jeffress Betty Lou Ward Jeffress, 90, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Betty was born on May 7, 1929, in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada, but moved with her parents at an early age to Woodward, Okla. Betty attended public schools in Woodward and graduated from Woodward High School.
Betty married Charles Jeffress in 1952 in Amarillo, Texas, where both she and Charles were employed by Santa Fe Railroad in the Accounting Department. Charles' employment with Santa Fe resulted in transfers to Chicago (twice), Galveston, Texas, and Topeka (twice).
Survivors include a son Steven W. Jeffress of Missouri City, Texas, and a daughter, Stacy A. Jeffress who resides in Topeka, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
She was preceded in death by her father Edgar Ward, mother Ina Barnett Ward Ackley, stepfather Albert Ackley, and brothers Everett Ward and Russell Ward.
Betty was an avid bridge player and participated in several bridge groups with friends. She was a volunteer for the Memorial Hospital in Topeka. After her husband's retirement they enjoyed cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Canadian Maritime Provinces and Russia. They also enjoyed musical shows including numerous trips to Branson, Missouri. Best of all, Betty cherished her time with family.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the McCrite Plaza medical staff as well as Midland Hospice for their loving care during Betty's lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. A funeral ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604 or the , 3625 SW 29th St., #102, Topeka, KS 66614. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019