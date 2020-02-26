|
Betty Marie (Shaw) May Betty Marie May, 83, Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born July 18, 1936 in Eskridge, Kansas, the daughter of Jesse and Agnes (Henderson) Shaw. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1954. She then worked for BCBS. She moved to Kansas City and went to Patricia Stevens Modeling School where she modeled for 3-4 years. She worked at James Searce Construction Co. She married Gary Piper and had two daughters, Pamela Sue Gorley and Kathy Kay Frye (Ivan) of Perry, KS. Then divorced Gary. While living in Westminister, CO., she worked for the Beyers Mobile Home Co. for 10 years. She then moved back to Topeka, KS with her daughters and went to work for the Kansas Supreme Court; then working in the Court of Appeals. She also worked for Santa Fe Co., then Flemming Printing Co. She married Larry G. May on October 11, 1986. Betty often told dear friends that Larry was the most wonderful husband she could have found - very kind, considerate, thoughtful, and loving. Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Ivan) Frye; grandsons, Justin, Terran, Jeremy, and Anthony Frye; granddaughters, Katherine Hertlein and Amanda Gooch; granddaughter, Katie Gorley; and grandson, Phillip Gorley; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob Shaw. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Agnes Shaw; husband, Larry May; and daughter, Pamela Sue Gorley. A memorial reception will be from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central Ave., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment (for domestic violence), 225 SW 12th Street, Topeka, KS 66612. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020