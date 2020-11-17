1/
Betty Marie (Cochren) Scheid
Betty Marie (Cochren) Scheid, 90, of Whiting, KS, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Due to Covid, the graveside service will be attended by immediate family only on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Springhill Cemetery in Whiting. For extended family and friends, Betty will lie in state beginning Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Whiting United Methodist Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice. To leave a message of condolence or to share a special memory of Betty, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. Cards may be mailed to Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
