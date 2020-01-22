Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Betty Merryman Obituary
Betty Merryman Betty (Ice) Merryman, 96, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Her funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
