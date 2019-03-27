|
Betty Meyer Betty Flenniken Baird Meyer, 91, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Betty was born December 7, 1927, at Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Emma Bolmar Flenniken. In 1940 she moved with her family to Topeka. She attended Topeka schools, Roosevelt Junior High, Topeka High School and Washburn University.
In 1948 Betty married Keith E. Baird. Betty is survived by three sons, Dr. Keith E. Baird (Vickie) Hastings, Nebraska, Kenneth John Baird, Council Grove, Kansas and Jeffrey Hanson Baird (Cindy); grandchildren, Paul, Ben, Andrew, Sara, Jen, Christy, Kaleb and Addie; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Lydia, Zane, Parker, Alex, Casey, Ryder, Teagan, Jett, Liam and Cort. Mr. Baird died in 1971.
In 1978 Betty married Ferd G. Meyer. She is survived by three step-children, all of Topeka, Karen Meyer, Greg Meyer (Beth) and Tammie Meyer (Sal); step-grandchildren, Brandon and Leisha; and step-great-grandchildren, Brynn, Kendall, Harper and Hudson. Mr. Meyer died in 1994.
Betty was employed as the school secretary at Stout Elementary School for many years, retiring in 1980. At Washburn University, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Mulvane Women's Board. Betty was a member of the Knollwood Garden Club and of First Congregational Church for the past 64 years.
Burial will be private. Betty's Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at First Congregational Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church or the Brewster Foundation, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019