Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Meyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Meyer Obituary
Betty Meyer Betty Flenniken Baird Meyer, 91, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Betty was born December 7, 1927, at Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Emma Bolmar Flenniken. In 1940 she moved with her family to Topeka. She attended Topeka schools, Roosevelt Junior High, Topeka High School and Washburn University.

In 1948 Betty married Keith E. Baird. Betty is survived by three sons, Dr. Keith E. Baird (Vickie) Hastings, Nebraska, Kenneth John Baird, Council Grove, Kansas and Jeffrey Hanson Baird (Cindy); grandchildren, Paul, Ben, Andrew, Sara, Jen, Christy, Kaleb and Addie; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Lydia, Zane, Parker, Alex, Casey, Ryder, Teagan, Jett, Liam and Cort. Mr. Baird died in 1971.

In 1978 Betty married Ferd G. Meyer. She is survived by three step-children, all of Topeka, Karen Meyer, Greg Meyer (Beth) and Tammie Meyer (Sal); step-grandchildren, Brandon and Leisha; and step-great-grandchildren, Brynn, Kendall, Harper and Hudson. Mr. Meyer died in 1994.

Betty was employed as the school secretary at Stout Elementary School for many years, retiring in 1980. At Washburn University, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Mulvane Women's Board. Betty was a member of the Knollwood Garden Club and of First Congregational Church for the past 64 years.

Burial will be private. Betty's Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at First Congregational Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church or the Brewster Foundation, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now