Betty Mitchell Osage City--Betty Jean Mitchell, 94, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on September 21, 1925 in Arcadia, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Maude Buchanan Harris.
Betty had lived in Osage City since 1956.
Betty was a Homemaker and had worked for Bell Telephone in Wichita and at Farm Bureau in Osage City. She had been a Girl Scout Leader for several years and had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Ft. Scott and Osage City.
On July 13, 1946, Betty was married to Charles Mitchell in Arma, Kansas.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on July 24, 2002; by her parents, Joseph and Maude; and all of her siblings.
Betty is survived by her son, Terry Mitchell of Michigan Valley; her three daughters, Rebecca (James) Jones of Clearwater, Florida, Elaine (Monte) Hicks of LaConnor, Washington and Linda (Marty) Jones of Osage City; eleven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Betty's family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00pm on Saturday, March 7 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, then will go to the Osage City Cemetery for a graveside memorial service. Memorial contributions for Betty may be made to Vintage Park, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020