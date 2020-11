Betty Rae "Boop" Ferris, 90, of Frankfort, died November 25, 2020 at Cambridge Place in Marysville, KS. Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 29 at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort. A funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday, November 30 at the United Methodist Church in Frankfort, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks are required. Burial will be in the Frankfort Cemetery. Memorials will be designated later and may be sent in care of Padden Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store