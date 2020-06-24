Betty Rose Nelson, 92, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 4, 1928, in Lindsborg, Kansas, the daughter of Herman and Mabel (Ahlstedt) Bengtson.
Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Topeka.
Betty married Rolland Nelson in Lindsborg, Kansas. He precedes her in death. Survivors include a Daughter, Cindy Giessel; Grandchildren, Brandon (Alison) Nelson, Brooks (Cassi) Nelson, Amanda (Charles) Peterson, Sarah (Marc) Parrish, and Jerrod (Katie) Giessel; and 13 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Herman Bengtson, Mother, Mabel Bengtson, Brother, Leland Bengtson, Sister, Mary Lou Bengtson, and Son, Bradley Nelson
Betty enjoyed needle work, baking, and gardening. She was an avid Meals On Wheels volunteer and received the 2011 Reuter Award for Shawnee and Jefferson County.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels of Shawnee and Jefferson County. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.