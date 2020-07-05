Betty W. Harley, 99, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka, KS.
Betty was born on September 19, 1920 in Junction City, KS. She was the daughter of Chester and Cecilia Woodward. She lived at numerous military postings including; Kansas, California, Texas, Georgia and Germany before her husband retired to Topeka in 1959. She was a realtor for 30 years in Topeka and greatly enjoyed socializing with all of her friends. Betty was boldly proud of her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her two sons, Philip and David Harley, and her former spouse, Lt. Col. (Ret.) James O. Harley. She is survived by her eldest son, Dr. J. Preston Harley in Chicago, IL and her granddaughter, J. Paige Harley, Nashville, TN; and her five great-grandchildren, Bella, Trip and Gigi Burke in Nashville, TN; and Sara and True Harley in San Francisco, CA.
Though Betty's health was failing for many years, few people were aware of the extent of her struggles. Her indomitable spirit and strength was admirable. The family sincerely appreciates the kindness of the staff at Brewster Place for their compassionate and loving care.
Betty's wish was to be cremated and no services are scheduled. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, KS. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka is assisting the family.
To share a special memory of Betty or to leave a message for Betty's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.