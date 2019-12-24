Home

Beulah Gene Tate

Beulah Gene Tate Obituary
Beulah Gene Tate Beulah Gene Tate, 74, of Perry, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

As per Beulah's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Beulah's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
