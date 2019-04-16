|
|
Beulah McGlasson (Shaw) Huffman Beulah Beatrice Huffman, passed on April 11,2019 at the age of 98 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, KS.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church in Moline, KS. Interment will follow at Moline City Cemetery, Moline, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: First Federated Church of Burlingame, St. Croix Hospice, or Brookside Retirement Community Activities Fund.
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E Washington, Howard, KS 67349
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019