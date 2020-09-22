Beverly A. Hadden, 84, of Topeka, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.