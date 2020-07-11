Beverly Ann Brandt of Mayetta, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 84. She was born Beverly Ann Fox on January 3rd, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas to William and Helen (Dean) Fox.



Beverly was united in marriage to Arlen K. Brandt on December 31, 1958, in Marlin, Texas. She spent her life supporting the love of her life during his tenure in the Air Force and enjoying everywhere life's journey led them both at work and home.



She was an avid bowler at Meadow Lanes, participating in several leagues and bowling trips where everyone knew her bright and bubbly personality. Beverly's greatest love was her family. She enjoyed spending quality time playing Yatzee with family after Sunday dinners and loving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with infinite, immense compassion and devotion.



She is survived by: her daughters, Tana (Joe) Brandt of Hoyt, Arlena (Kevin) Clements of Carbondale; son Billy Brandt of Scranton; grandchildren, Karly (Jennifer) Brandt, Loralie (Jimmy) Brandt, Curtis (Ashley) Rogers, Leota (Christian) Ulsaker, Emily (Ryan) Barrick of Topeka; eight great-grandchildren, Haley, Trinity, Bella, Bentley, Olivia, Nash, Korey, Chandler; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by: her parents, William and Helen Fox; her husband, Arlen Brandt; sisters, Donna Amerson and Carole Havner.



Family will receive friends during a Celebration of Life from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #2. Please wear a mask to keep everyone safe. If you have been sick or symptomatic in the last two weeks, please show your support and condolences respects by reaching out to family.



