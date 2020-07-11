1/
Beverly Ann Brandt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Brandt of Mayetta, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 84. She was born Beverly Ann Fox on January 3rd, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas to William and Helen (Dean) Fox.

Beverly was united in marriage to Arlen K. Brandt on December 31, 1958, in Marlin, Texas. She spent her life supporting the love of her life during his tenure in the Air Force and enjoying everywhere life's journey led them both at work and home.

She was an avid bowler at Meadow Lanes, participating in several leagues and bowling trips where everyone knew her bright and bubbly personality. Beverly's greatest love was her family. She enjoyed spending quality time playing Yatzee with family after Sunday dinners and loving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with infinite, immense compassion and devotion.

She is survived by: her daughters, Tana (Joe) Brandt of Hoyt, Arlena (Kevin) Clements of Carbondale; son Billy Brandt of Scranton; grandchildren, Karly (Jennifer) Brandt, Loralie (Jimmy) Brandt, Curtis (Ashley) Rogers, Leota (Christian) Ulsaker, Emily (Ryan) Barrick of Topeka; eight great-grandchildren, Haley, Trinity, Bella, Bentley, Olivia, Nash, Korey, Chandler; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, William and Helen Fox; her husband, Arlen Brandt; sisters, Donna Amerson and Carole Havner.

Family will receive friends during a Celebration of Life from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #2. Please wear a mask to keep everyone safe. If you have been sick or symptomatic in the last two weeks, please show your support and condolences respects by reaching out to family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved