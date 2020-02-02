|
Beverly Ann (Hanna) Frydrych Beverly Ann (Hanna) Frydrych, 88, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1931, in Axtell, Kansas, the daughter of William and Anna (Rudeen) Hanna. She graduated from Axtell High School in 1949.
Beverly married Joseph L. Frydrych on April 25, 1954 at the First Presbyterian Church in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2018.
The Frydrych's were active members of First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.
Beverly worked as an Executive Assistant for the Kansas Association of Realtors and for the State of Kansas in the Alcohol Beverage Control Department during her career. Beverly was very involved in the community volunteering her time throughout her life. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader when her daughter was young and a cheerleader when her daughter was playing tennis. She also volunteered at Cappers; plus she and Joe were the co-chairs of the KTWU Auction for a few of years. Beverly was a member of the American Business Women's Association for many years and was named the Local Chapter's Business Woman of the Year in 1995. Throughout her life, Beverly loved to exercise and participated in over 2,000 Jazzercise sessions. Beverly was a certified floral designer plus loved doing arts & crafts and making jewelry upon retirement. She enjoyed seeing her grandson during the summer and watching him compete in basketball and tennis.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Palmer; grandson, Christopher Palmer; nephews, Greg Hanna, Rodd Hanna; great-nephew, Ryan Hanna; great-niece, Megan Hanna and two sister-in-laws, plus many nieces/nephews around the country. She was also preceded in death by her parents and twin brother, Gary W. Hanna
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be 12:00 pm., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020