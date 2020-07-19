1/1
Beverly Carol (Thompson) Evans
Beverly Carol Thompson Evans died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 12th. She was seen off by her children and close family. She is survived by two children, Darcey Evans and Tagan Evans. Survivors also include Lindsey Collins (Kyleb), and Lydia Evans as well as three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Abbey Rubottom.

Beverly grew up in Meade, KS. She was married to Richard Evans in 1965 and eventually moved to Topeka in 1972. She attended Washburn University and later the University of Kansas, graduating with a master's degree in social work in 1984. She worked as a clinical social worker until the time of her death.

Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in Beverly's memory is encouraged to do so with an organization of their choice. As those familiar with her are aware, she was interested in diverse causes and organizations whose purpose is the improvement of our world and the lives of all who share it.

A gathering to appreciate Beverly's life will take place on August 16th at 10:00 am at the Gage Park Amphitheater, located at 4128 SW Westlake Ct in Topeka. This will be a spacious outdoor setting with some limited seating provided by the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and masks.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
