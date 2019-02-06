|
Beverly Heskett Beverly Anne Bridges Heskett, 58, passed away Tuesday, February 05, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa Church or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 6614.
To read Beverly's full obituary and to send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019