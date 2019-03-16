Home

Beverly Irey Turnbull Beverly Irey Turnbull, age 80, passed away on March 14th, 2019, after a brief illness at Westhaven Community in Boone, IA.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Ms. Turnbull was born in Topeka, Kansas and graduated from Summerfield High School in Summerfield, Kansas in 1956.

She attended Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in English. For many years, Ms. Turnbull taught English in the Topeka school system. One of her many pleasures was being a member of the Sunflower Harmony Chorus in Topeka. During her life, Ms. Turnbull lived in Summerfield, Manhattan, Topeka, Lebo, Melvern, KS and Boone, Iowa.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Scott and Vera (Hutchison) Turnbull and close friend, Jeanette Martin. She leaves a brother, Larry, of Downingtown, PA and cousins, Denny Bock of Boone, IA and Sheryl Ross of Fredericksburg, IA.

In memory of Ms. Turnbull, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
