|
|
Beverly J. Neiberger Beverly J. Neiberger, 84, Lenexa, formerly of Meriden and Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Merl G. "Dick" and Helen (Lewis) Bradley. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1953.
Beverly was employed with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Topeka, Jefferson West High School in Meriden, Orthopedic Associates in Topeka and retired from High Plains Realty in Topeka in 1992.
She was a member of Topeka First United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women, Naomi Ruth Circle; Order of the Eastern Star #399 in Meriden where she would have a been a 65 year member this month.
Beverly married Bernard Ray Neiberger on September 3, 1954 in Meriden, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include their children: Lisa (Jim) Wilms, Lenexa, KS and David Neiberger, Carmel, CA; two granddaughters: Salena (Justin) Orr, Olathe, KS and Laurie (Jacob) Powell, Manhattan, KS; four great-grandchildren: Nathan Orr, Kaylee Orr, Madilyn Powell and Callie Powell; two siblings: Joyce Rodgers, Topeka and Richard Bradley, Meriden and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will begin at 10am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., funeral services will follow at 11am in the Klasse Chapel. Interment will be at Meriden Cemetery. A visitation will also be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6pm until 7:30pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or Ascend Hospice, 4550 W 109th St, Overland Park, KS 66207 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for Beverly's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019