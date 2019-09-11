Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Topeka First United Methodist Church
600 SW Topeka Blvd.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Topeka First United Methodist Church
600 SW Topeka Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Neiberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Neiberger


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Neiberger Obituary
Beverly J. Neiberger Beverly J. Neiberger, 84, Lenexa, formerly of Meriden and Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

She was born July 5, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Merl G. "Dick" and Helen (Lewis) Bradley. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1953.

Beverly was employed with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Topeka, Jefferson West High School in Meriden, Orthopedic Associates in Topeka and retired from High Plains Realty in Topeka in 1992.

She was a member of Topeka First United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women, Naomi Ruth Circle; Order of the Eastern Star #399 in Meriden where she would have a been a 65 year member this month.

Beverly married Bernard Ray Neiberger on September 3, 1954 in Meriden, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include their children: Lisa (Jim) Wilms, Lenexa, KS and David Neiberger, Carmel, CA; two granddaughters: Salena (Justin) Orr, Olathe, KS and Laurie (Jacob) Powell, Manhattan, KS; four great-grandchildren: Nathan Orr, Kaylee Orr, Madilyn Powell and Callie Powell; two siblings: Joyce Rodgers, Topeka and Richard Bradley, Meriden and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will begin at 10am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., funeral services will follow at 11am in the Klasse Chapel. Interment will be at Meriden Cemetery. A visitation will also be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6pm until 7:30pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or Ascend Hospice, 4550 W 109th St, Overland Park, KS 66207 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for Beverly's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now