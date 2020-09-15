ALBUQUERQUE - Beverly J. Rector, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep August 15th, 2020, in Albuquerque NM. She had relocated to New Mexico a few years ago to be closer to her family.
Beverly was born October 20, 1938, in Prague Oklahoma, the daughter of Clifford and Berneice Parrett.
Beverly graduated from West Plains highschool, Class of 1957 a year later moved to Kansas City and worked for Commerce Bank. In 1961 she moved to Topeka Kansas.
She lived in Topeka for many years and retired from the chambers of Honorable US District Judge Sam Crow after 46 years of loyal service.
She loved to travel abroad, Spending time with her friends, be it at book club, social events, volunteering or during worship at Grace Cathedral in Topeka, KS and more recently at St Mark's Episcopal Church in Albuquerque, NM. She also enjoyed a variety of Art forms such as Symphony, literature, paintings, cinema...
Beverly is survived by her brother Clifford {Bucky} Parrett, her two sons, Stephen (Anne-Carole) and Michael (Renee), her five granddaughters, Sara, Kelly, Noah, Mira, Amika and her great grandson Atticus.
A service will be held in the memory of Beverly on September 30th at 2PM mountain time from St. Marks on the Mesa Episcopal church in Albuquerque NM. A virtual online option will be available via StMarksABQ.org
. Interment will be in the Parrett family's plot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in West Plains, MO., on October 2nd at 5pm central time
A Celebration of life in the memory of Beverly will be held as soon as it is safe to gather again.
Those who wish to remember Beverly in a special way may make donations in her memory to the Topeka Civic Symphony (PO Box 2206, Topeka, KS. 66601-2206) or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church (431 Richmond Place NE. Albuquerque, NM. 87106)