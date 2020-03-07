Home

Beverly Jane Hicks Obituary
Beverly Jane Hicks Beverly Jane (Walters) Hicks, 81, of Topeka, passed away peacefully in a Topeka nursing home Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was born July 10, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Ballard "Bob" and Betty (Rogers) Walters .

Beverly was married to Clarence Crable, Jim McCullough, Alex Florez and her last husband Albert Dean Hicks all whom preceded her in death.

She worked in the men's and women's prison in Topeka.

Survivors include a daughter, Hope Hicks; nieces, Sandy Goodyear, Geri Obenauer, Linda Essman; nephews, Floyd Walters, Jr. and Eddie Walters and a very good life long friend, Rex Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Floyd "Buck" Walters and a niece, Tamara Walters Bowers Correa.

Visitation will be from11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
