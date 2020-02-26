|
Beverly Jean Northrop Beverly Jean (Robbins) Northrop, 93, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.
Honoring Beverly's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., March 2, 2020 at the Brewster Place Memorial Chapel, 1205 SW 29th, Topeka, Kansas 66611. Interment of the cremated remains will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka, Kansas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins, Topeka, Kansas 66604 and Brewster Place Memorial Chapel, 1205 SW 29th, Topeka, Kansas 66611.
To view a full obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020