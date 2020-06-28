Beverly Jean (Brown) Roberts
Beverly Jean (Brown) Roberts, 79, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from complications related to leukemia.

She was born on September 10, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Armol E. and Pauline G. Brown. She attended Topeka High School and graduated from Washburn University with a degree in business administration. Beverly was married to Junior "Jack" Roberts for over 50 years. She spent her entire career at Goodyear Tire, starting as a keypunch at the Topeka distribution center before eventually being promoted to the Corporate Headquarters in Akron, Ohio in 1986. Beverly retired after a successful career as an operations manager and she and Jack returned to Topeka in 2002 to be closer to family.

Beverly is survived by two sons, Christopher Roberts of Topeka and Dana (Dane) Roberts, his wife Dr. Susan Hickman, and granddaughter, Amelia Roberts, of Indianapolis, IN; and brother, Dale Brown, of Big Bear Lake, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and sister, Patricia Edsall.

Following Beverly's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a message for Beverly's family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
